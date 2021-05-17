Lockdown changes in Wakefield from May 17: Everything you can and can't do from today as restrictions ease

Hugs and other physical contact between households will also be permitted for the first time since restrictions began more than a year ago.

Here's what it means for us all:

Social distancing

The government has eased restrictions on seeing friends and family, allowing people to decide on the appropriate level of risk for their circumstances.

It's up to you whether you want to hug family and friends. But social distancing in public spaces will continue.

This means that most legal restrictions on meeting others outdoors will be lifted - although gatherings of over 30 people will remain illegal.

Indoors, the Rule of Six or two households will still apply.

In addition, overnight stays will be allowed in groups of up to six people, or two households.

Reopening of businesses

Indoor hospitality, entertainment venues such as cinemas and soft play areas, the rest of the accommodation sector, and indoor adult group sports and exercise classes will also reopen.

Outdoor performances such as outdoor cinemas, outdoor theatres and outdoor cinemas can reopen.

Sport

Larger performances and sporting events in indoor venues with a capacity of 1,000 people or half-full (whichever is lower) will also be allowed, as will those in outdoor venues with a capacity of 4000 people or half-full (whichever is lower).

In the largest outdoor seated venues where crowds can spread out, up to 10,000 people will be able to attend (or a quarter-full, whichever is lower). Fans will return to Elland Road for the last game of the season.

Weddings

Up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions and wakes, as well as funerals. Other life events that will be permitted include bar mitzvahs and christenings.

Care homes

Up to five named visitors will be allowed to visit relatives/friends in care homes, with two able to attend at once provided they have been tested.

Care home residents will also have greater freedom to leave without having to isolate when they return.

Education

Pupils at secondary school and colleges will no longer be required to wear face coverings in classrooms or communal areas.

Also from today, May 17, all remaining university students will be allowed to return to in-person teaching.

Travel/international holidays

The ban on international travel for people in England has been lifted. The traffic light system will determine whether people returning from countries will need to quarantine.

The green, amber and red lists for travel has already been announced.

Next phase

It had been hoped all legal limits on social contact would be removed from June 21, with nightclubs opening and legal restrictions on events removed.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the Indian variant could jeopardise plans to end legal restrictions on June 21.