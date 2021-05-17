Visitors to be allowed at Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals as lockdown restrictions ease further

Visitors will once again be allowed at hospitals in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury, amid a national relaxation of lockdown rules.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals, has confirmed that visitors will once again be allowed.

It comes as national restrictions are eased further, with hugging, indoor dining and some spectator sports allowed to resume from today (Monday, May 17).

Though some rules and restrictions will remain in place to protect visitors, patients and staff, the Trust said they were "pleased" to announce a change in the rules.

Patients will be allowed up to one visitor at a time, with sessions lasting up to an hour a day, between 2pm and 4pm or 6pm and 7pm.

Visitors must wear face masks at all times, and will be required to provide their name and contact details to assist with test and trace if required.

Social distancing is also expected, with people asked to maintain a two metre distance from others at all times, wash their hands frequently and avoid touching any surfaces.

Visitors are asked to call the ward they wish to visit between 10am and 11am to arrange their visit.

Separate rules are in place for visiting maternity wards or children in hospital, as well as patients reaching the end of their life.

In a Facebook post, the Trust said: "Due to the easing of national restrictions, we are pleased to announce we are reintroducing visiting at all of our hospitals from Monday 17 May.

"We understand the difficulties families have faced by being unable to visit their loved ones, but to ensure the safety of our patients and staff, we kindly ask that all visitors abide by the following rules:

"If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, unfortunately you won’t be permitted to visit the hospital.

"Visitors are strictly limited to one visitor per patient. Visiting hours are between 2pm - 4pm and 6pm – 7pm, and visiting can last up to one-hour duration

"Please call the ward you wish to visit between the hours of 10am - 11am, to arrange your visit.

"Please remember, for everyone’s safety, that all visitors to any of our hospitals must wear a face covering at all times and abide by social distancing guidelines."