Covid figures on the increase in Wakefield but hospital admissions have fallen

For anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated, this is the best way to protect yourself and others.

The figures released by Wakefield Council show that for the latest set of weekly data (between October 27 and November 2) Wakefield’s positive case rate has increased from the previous week – from 422.9 to 430.6 positive cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, said: “Our cases remain high, so I urge everyone to please continue to be cautious - think of others and stay safe by wearing a face-covering in indoor public places if you can.

“We ask everyone to please consider their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Anna Hartley, director of public health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly five Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“Our cases are in line with the national average, and we continue to urge people to remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable. For anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated, please do so as soon as you can, as this is the best way to protect yourself and others.

“To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

Getting both doses of vaccine without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available - details below.

Boosting your winter immunity, you may be eligible for both a COVID-19 and flu vaccination.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) you must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you may still need to self-isolate.

Limit the number of people you mix with who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places.

Continue to wear a face-covering in indoor public places or on public transport.”

There are currently 65 COVID-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 107 the previous week.

Jo Webster, chief officer at NHS Wakefield clinical commissioning group, said: “Although it is good news that the number of patients with COVID-19 in The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust has decreased, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district have increased, which means we still need to continue being cautious by following the recommended guidelines to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

“You can find out more about the recommended guidelines, the vaccination programme and accessing the most appropriate health service for your needs on the NHS website www.nhs.uk

Mobile testing units will be based at the following locations this week

South Elmsall Market: 9am-3pm Monday November 8, Wednesday November 10 and Thursday November 11.

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: 9am-3pm Monday November 8 to Friday November 12

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 9am-3pm Wednesday November 10

Wakefield Trinity RLFC: 9am-3pm , Tuesday November 9, Thursday November 11 and Friday November 12

More information about our testing offer can be found here.

Residents are also reminded to prepare for winter and the council’s new health awareness campaign will help them to do this.

Branded “Let’s Keep Life Moving This Winter,” the campaign stresses the key role the public have in helping to drive the district forward towards recovery following the pandemic and avoid disruption caused by further restrictions and pressures on the local NHS.