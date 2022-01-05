Covid in Wakefield: Cases increase from 560 to 1,277 in just one week as Omicron takes hold

The latest set of weekly data, released by Wakefield Council, (between 22 and 28 December) Wakefield’s positive case rate has increased from the previous week – from 560.0 positive cases to 1,277.0cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We are now seeing the Omicron variant take hold across the district, as our cases rise to the highest level that we have recorded since the start of the pandemic.

“I urge everyone to continue to be cautious – think of others and protect each other by wearing a face-covering in indoor public places (unless exempt) and use lateral flow tests before you mix with others.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield's positive case rate has increased from 560 to 1,277 in just one week, figures show, that's one in 78 people.

“We ask everyone to please consider your own risk and play your part to help keep yourself and others safe.”

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly two Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“We continue to urge people to follow the Government guidelines, remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable.

“We know that two doses are not enough for the level of protection we need against the new Omicron variant, so I am asking everyone to get their booster jab now – this is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

To have all doses of the vaccine, and the booster, without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available.

To limit mixing with those who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places, and in smaller numbers.

Consider getting a lateral flow test before you mix with others who are not in your household.

Wear a face-covering in all indoor public venues. This is now a legal requirement except in hospitality settings.

Residents may be eligible for both a COVID-19 booster and free flu vaccination.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you test positive on a lateral flow test, please get a follow-up PCR test. Only PCR tests can be used to check for new variants.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you may still need to self-isolate.

If you are a contact who doesn’t need to self-isolate, please be considerate, use lateral flow tests as advised by NHS Test and Trace and limit your contact with others as much as possible.

Anyone over 18 can now get a booster vaccination if their last COVID-19 vaccination was over three months ago. For more information on getting your booster or your first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccines please visit http://www.nhs.uk/CovidVaccination or call the NHS for free on 119.

The Government has actioned Plan B to slow the spread of the Omicron variant and prevent health services becoming overstretched this winter.

Plan B puts measures in place which can help to control the transmission of the virus while seeking to minimise economic and social impacts. The introduction of Plan B means:

Face-coverings are required in most indoor settings

COVID-19 passes will be mandatory for nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather.

People should work from home if they can.

There are currently 112 COVID-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 77 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Cases in our district have increased in the past week and are now very high. It is vital that we do all we can to ensure we are keeping ourselves and others safe. Please continue to wear a face covering when out and about, be mindful when spending time with others, and get vaccinated if you haven’t yet.

“If you want to find out more about the recommended guidelines, vaccination programme and accessing the most appropriate health service for your needs, visit the NHS website at www.nhs.uk”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, Wakefield Council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

The council is asking all residents to play their part by regularly taking a COVID-19 test. To find out how to get a COVID-19 test, visit https://buff.ly/3uWIBvYThis week, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

South Elmsall Market: 5, 6 and 9 January

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: until 7 January

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 5 and 7 January

Wakefield Trinity RLFC: 6 and 7 January

Residents are also reminded to prepare for winter and the Council’s new health awareness campaign will help them to do this.