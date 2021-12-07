Covid in Wakefield: Number of positive cases decreases across the district

Figures, released by Wakefield Council, show that for the latest set of weekly data (between 24 and 30 November) Wakefield’s positive case rate has decreased from the previous week – from 416.4 positive cases to 365.8cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Our cases are the highest in West Yorkshire, so I urge everyone to please continue to be cautious – think of others and protect each other by wearing a face-covering in indoor public places (unless exempt).

“We ask everyone to please consider their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly 10 Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“Our cases are in line with the national average but we must not be complacent and we continue to urge people to remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable. For anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated, please do so as soon as you can, as this is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

Getting both doses of vaccine, and the booster, without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available, find out more here

Residents may be eligible for both a COVID-19 booster and free flu vaccination, find out more here

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If test positive on a lateral flow test, please get a follow-up PCR test. Only PCR tests can be used to check for new variants.

Those that have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, may still need to self-isolate, find out who is exempt here.

Limit mixing with those who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places.

Wearing a face-covering in public places. It is mandatory to wear a face-covering in retail settings and on public transport.

The following temporary and precautionary measures are also in place following the emergence of the Omicron variant in the UK:

Face coverings will be made compulsory in shops and on public transport. All hospitality settings will be exempt.

All international arrivals must take a Day 2 PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

All contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate, regardless of their vaccination status or age. They will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

These measures will be reviewed later this month. Stay up to date with the latest developments at https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus

There are currently 41 COVID-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 47 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Thank you for continuing to be vigilant when going out and meeting up with others. Let’s keep going to make sure we all stay safe this upcoming festive period.

“If you want to find out more about following the recommended guidelines, vaccination programme and accessing the most appropriate health service for your needs, visit the NHS website at www.nhs.uk”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, Wakefield Council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

The Council is asking all residents to play their part by regularly taking a COVID-19 test. To find out how to get a COVID-19 test, visit https://buff.ly/3uWIBvY

This week, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

South Elmsall Market: 8/9, 12 December

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: until 10 December

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 8 December