Covid in Wakefield: Number of positive cases decreases across the district as people urged to take regular tests

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Wakefield is down from the previous week, Wakefield Council has said.

The figures show that for the latest set of weekly data (between 17 and 23 November) Wakefield’s positive case rate has decreased from the previous week – from 422.4 positive cases to 414.1 cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Our cases are the highest in West Yorkshire, so I urge everyone to please continue to be cautious – think of others and protect each other by wearing a face-covering in indoor public places (unless exempt).

“We ask everyone to please consider their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly 10 Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“Our cases are in line with the national average but we must not be complacent and we continue to urge people to remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable. For anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated, please do so as soon as you can, as this is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

To limit the spread of the virus, advice to residents continues to be:

Getting both doses of vaccine without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available, you can find out more hereBoosting your winter immunity, you may be eligible for both a Covid-19 and flu vaccination, find out more hereIf you have COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) you must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you may still need to self-isolate, find out who is exempt here.

Limit the number of people you mix with who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places.”

The Government has announced new temporary and precautionary measures following the emergence of the Omicron variant in the UK from today (Tuesday)

Face coverings will be made compulsory in shops and on public transport. All hospitality settings will be exempt.All international arrivals must take a Day 2 PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

All contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate, regardless of their vaccination status. They will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

These measures will be reviewed in three weeks’ time. Stay up to date with the latest developments at https://www.gov.uk/coronavirusThere are currently 47 Covid patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 49 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Cases in our district remain high. Please keep following the recommended guidelines and be mindful when you are around others to help protect everyone from the virus.

“If you want to find out more about the recommended guidelines, vaccination programme and accessing the most appropriate health service for your needs, visit the NHS website at www.nhs.uk”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the Covid-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, Wakefield Council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

The council is asking all residents to play their part by regularly taking a Covid-19 test. To find out how to get a COVID-19 test click here.

From Monday 29 November, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

South Elmsall Market: December 1/2 and 5 December

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: until 3 December

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 1 and 3 December

Wakefield Trinity RLFC: 2/3 December