Covid in Wakefield: Number of positive cases drops across the district

The number of positive cases of Covid-19 across the Wakefield district has dropped again, latest figures reveal.

The figures, released by Wakefield Council, show that for the latest set of weekly data (between 19 and 25 January) Wakefield’s positive case rate has decreased from the previous week – from 1,201.7 positive cases to 988.6 cases (per 100,000 population).

Up until now, case numbers have only included people testing positive for the first time.

However, national data has now been updated to include all re-infections throughout the pandemic (people testing positive for a second time). Almost all of these have been since the arrival of the Omicron variant.

This means that for December and January in particular, overall case numbers follow the same downward trend but will be higher than reported in previous briefings.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Although cases have decreased again this week, they are still at one of the highest levels that we have recorded since the start of the pandemic.

“I urge everyone to continue to be cautious - think of others and protect each other by wearing a face-covering in indoor public places (unless exempt) and use lateral flow tests before you mix with others.

“We ask everyone to please consider your own risk and play your part to help keep yourself and others safe.”

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly six Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“We continue to urge people to follow the Government guidelines, remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable.

“We know that two doses are not enough for the level of protection needed, so I am asking everyone to get their booster jab now - this is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

To limit the spread of the virus, advice to residents continues to be:

To have all doses of the vaccine, and the booster, without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available.

To limit mixing with those who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places, and in smaller numbers.

Consider getting a lateral flow test before you mix with others who are not in your household.

Wear a face-covering in all indoor public venues.

Residents may be eligible for both a Covid-19 booster and free flu vaccination.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you test positive on a lateral flow test, you do not need a follow-up PCR test. You should report your result on www.gov.uk/coronavirus and self-isolate for 10 days.

It may be possible to leave isolation early. People will be able to leave self-isolation six days after the date of their first positive test if they get two negative lateral flow test results, 24 hours apart, on days five and six. If they get a positive result on day five, they can leave isolation the day of their second negative test.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you may still need to self-isolate.

If you are a contact who doesn’t need to self-isolate, please be considerate, use lateral flow tests as advised by NHS Test and Trace and limit your contact with others as much as possible.

Anyone over 18 can now get a booster vaccination if their last Covid-19 vaccination was over three months ago. For more information on getting your booster or your first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccines please visit http://www.nhs.uk/CovidVaccination or call the NHS for free on 119.

There are currently 145 Covid-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust as of Monday, January 31, compared to 136 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Cases in our district remain high so please continue to be mindful when mixing with others. If we all get vaccinated, wear a mask in crowded or enclosed spaces, and take a test before we meet with people not in our household, we’ll help to keep life moving in Wakefield.

“For more information on vaccinations, booking a test, and the things you can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/.”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the Covid-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, Wakefield Council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

The council is asking all residents to play their part by regularly taking a Covid-19 test. To find out how to get a Covid-19 test, visit https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations-and-testing/getting-a-covid-testThis week, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

South Elmsall Market: 2, 3 and 6 February.

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: 1 – 4 February.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 2 and 4 February.