Covid in Wakefield: Number of positive cases of Covid-19 down across the district

The number of positive cases of Covid-19 across the Wakefield district has decreased again, latest figures reveal.

The figures show that for the latest set of weekly data (between 26 January and 1 February) Wakefield’s positive case rate has decreased from the previous week – from 988.6 positive cases to 799.8cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Although cases have decreased again this week, they are still at one of the highest levels that we have recorded since the start of the pandemic.

“I urge everyone to continue to be cautious – think of others and protect each other by wearing a face-covering in indoor public places (unless exempt) and use lateral flow tests before you mix with others.

“We ask everyone to please consider your own risk and play your part to help keep yourself and others safe.”

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly nine Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“We continue to urge people to follow the Government guidelines, remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable.

“We know that two doses are not enough for the level of protection needed, so I am asking everyone to get their booster jab now – this is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

To have all doses of the vaccine, and the booster, without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available.

To limit mixing with those who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places, and in smaller numbers.

Consider getting a lateral flow test before you mix with others who are not in your household.

Wear a face-covering in all indoor public venues.

Residents may be eligible for both a COVID-19 booster and free flu vaccination.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you test positive on a lateral flow test, you do not need a follow-up PCR test. You should report your result on www.gov.uk/coronavirus and self-isolate for 10 days.

It may be possible to leave isolation early. People will be able to leave self-isolation six days after the date of their first positive test if they get two negative lateral flow test results, 24 hours apart, on days five and six. If they get a positive result on day five, they can leave isolation the day of their second negative test.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you may still need to self-isolate.

If you are a contact who doesn’t need to self-isolate, please be considerate, use lateral flow tests as advised by NHS Test and Trace and limit your contact with others as much as possible.

Anyone over 18 can now get a booster vaccination if their last COVID-19 vaccination was over three months ago. For more information on getting your booster or your first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccines please visit http://www.nhs.uk/CovidVaccination or call the NHS for free on 119.

Stay up to date with the latest developments at https://www.gov.uk/coronavirusThere are currently 87 COVID-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 145 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Although cases in our district have started to decrease, they are still high and it’s important that everyone plays their part in order to keep life moving.

"You can do this by getting all your COVID-19 vaccines, wearing a face covering in crowded or enclosed spaces, and choosing the right health service for your needs. Go to togetherwe-can.com for information and tips on keeping yourself and your family well.

“You can find out more about the things you can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on the NHS website: nhs.uk/coronavirus.”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, Wakefield Council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

The Council is asking all residents to play their part by regularly taking a COVID-19 test. To find out how to get a COVID-19 test, visit https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations-and-testing/getting-a-covid-testThis week, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

South Elmsall Market: 9, 10 and 13 February.

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: until 11 February.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 9 and 11 February.