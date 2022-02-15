Covid in Wakefield: Number of positive cases of Covid-19 drops across the district

The figures show that for the latest set of weekly data (between February 2-8) Wakefield’s positive case rate has decreased from the previous week – from 800.1 positive cases to 471.9 cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Cases are continuing to decrease in the district but please remain cautious as they are still relatively high. Please think of others and protect each other by wearing a face-covering indoors and using a lateral flow test before mixing with others.

“We ask everyone to please consider your own risk and play your part to help keep yourself and others safe.”

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly 13 Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“We continue to urge people to follow the Government guidelines, remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable.

“We know that two doses are not enough for the level of protection needed, so I am asking everyone to get their booster jab now - this is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

There are currently 44 Covid-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 87 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It’s great to see that cases in our district and the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 have decreased again this week. However, in order to keep life moving, please make sure you get all your COVID-19 vaccines, continue wear a face covering in crowded or enclosed spaces, and choose the right health service for your needs.

“You can find out more about the things you can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on the NHS website: nhs.uk/coronavirus.”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, the council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

This week, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

South Elmsall Market: 16, 17 and 20 February.

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: Until 18 February.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 16 and 18 February.