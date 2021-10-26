Covid in Wakefield: Positive case rate increases as people urged to play their part in keeping themselves and others safe

The figures show that for the latest set of weekly data (between 13 and 19 October) Wakefield’s positive case rate has increased from the previous week – from 480.1 to 489.2 positive cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Currently our cases are still high, so I urge everyone to please remain cautious - think of others and stay safe by continuing to wear a face-covering in indoor public places if you can.

“We ask everyone to please consider their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly six Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“Our cases remain above the national average and we continue to urge people to remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable. For anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated, please do so as soon as you can, as this is the best way to protect yourself and others.

“To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

Getting both doses of vaccine without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available, you can find out more here

Boosting your winter immunity, you may be eligible for both a COVID-19 and flu vaccination, find out more here

If you have COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) you must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you may still need to self-isolate, find out who is exempt here.

Limit the number of people you mix with who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places.

Continue to wear a face-covering in indoor public places or on public transport.”

There are currently 92 COVID-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 96 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “With cases remaining higher than the national average, it’s important that we all remain cautious when going out and meeting up with friends and family. Visit www.nhs.uk/coronavirus for information about the things you can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“If you haven’t had your COVID-19 vaccine yet, please get it as soon as possible to protect yourself and others from the virus. If you’re eligible, you can also receive your booster vaccine and flu jab. Find out more at www.nhs.uk/wintervaccinations”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, Wakefield Council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

The Council is asking all residents to play their part by regularly taking a COVID-19 test. To find out how to get a COVID-19 test, visit https://buff.ly/3uWIBvYMobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

South Elmsall Market: 9am-3pm, Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 October.

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: 9am-3pm Monday 25 to Friday 29 October.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 9am-3pm Wednesday 27 and Friday 29 October.