Covid in Wakefield: Positive cases drop across the district

Vaccinations in Wakefield

Government figures show that 272,101 people across the district had been given a first dose by the end of April 28. A totoal of 258,576 had been given a second dose and 202,779 people had been given a booster or third dose by the end of 28 April 2022.

Healthcare in Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of coronavirus cases in Wakefield has decreased in the past week.

Between April 18 and April 27, 67 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows a decrease of -42.7% compared to the previous seven days.

There were 103 patients in hospital with coronavirus on April 26.

One person being cared for in the hospital needed to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

Deaths in Wakefield

Between April 23 and April 29, there have been 13 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows an increase of 8.3% compared to the previous seven days.

Three more coronavirus deaths were recorded in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows 1,059 people had died in the area by April 29 - up from 1,056 on Thursday, April 28.

They were among 15,509 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wakefield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.