Covid in Wakefield: Positive cases increase across the city

The data comes as Wakefield Council said this week that following the announcements by the Prime Minister that the country is adapting to living with Covid-19 the network of free testing is ending.

Over the last 15 months, thousands of tests have been carried out across the Wakefield district and many thousands of people were protected from the virus by those who isolated to combat the spread of this highly infectious disease.

As the UK progresses to the new phase of living with Covid-19, Wakefield Council has announced the forthcoming closure of all Covid testing sites in the district and thanked staff for the work they have undertaken.

The number of positive cases of Covid-19 across the Wakefield district has increased, latest figures reveal.

Since they opened over 91,853 PCR tests have been conducted at the mobile testing units.

The testing centres at Wakefield Westgate and Castleford Baths carried out 62,714 PCR tests.

Testing in Wakefield

Between March 21 and March 27 , there have been 24,545 tests. This shows an increase of 16.9% compared to the previous seven days.

Cases in Wakefield

The figures, released by Gov.uk, show that between March 22 and March 28, there were 2,554 people with a confirmed positive test result.

This shows an increase of 33.9% compared to the previous seven days.

Healthcare in Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Between March 14 and March 20, 92 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows an increase of 43.8% compared to the previous seven days.

There were 84 patients in hospital with coronavirus on March 22. One patient needed a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

Deaths in Wakefield

Between March 22 and March 28, there have been six deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

This shows an increase of 500.0% compared to the previous seven days.

Vaccinations in Wakefield

Vaccines are currently given in three doses.

A total of 270,626 people had been given a first dose by the end of March 27, 256,089 people had been given a second dose and 200,122 people had been given a booster or third dose.

Guidance to residents continues to be:

* Have all doses of the vaccine and the booster, without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available, find out more here.

* Anyone who starts to feel unwell with Covid-19 symptoms should stay at home, get tested, and limit contact with other people. – Follow current public health advice about how long to stay at home

* People who feel unwell should not share their germs. The advice is to stay at home until they feel better.

* Practice good hand hygiene – washing hands with soap and water is one of the best protections from Covid-19 and other viruses.

* Care for others by wearing a face covering in all indoor public venues and on public transport.