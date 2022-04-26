Covid in Wakefield: Positive cases increase again across the city

According to official figures, between April 19 and April 25, 1,125 people had a confirmed positive test results, showing an incease of 133.4% compared to the previous seven days.

Vaccinations in Wakefield

Vaccines are currently given in three doses.

The number of coronavirus cases in Wakefield has increased again this week.

A total of 271,992 people had been given a first dose by the end of 24 April 2022.

A total of 258,316 people had been given a second dose by the end of 24 April 2022.

A total 202,291 people had been given a booster or third dose by the end of 24 April 2022.

Healthcare in Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Some people with coronavirus have to go into hospital.

Between April 11 and April 17, 117 people went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows a decrease of -0.8% compared to the previous seven days.

There were 141 patients in hospital with coronavirus on April 19 2022.

Some people in the hospital need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

There was one coronavirus patient in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on April 19 2022.

Deaths in Wakefield

Between April 19 2022 and April 25 2022, there have been 13 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows an increase of 333.3% compared to the previous seven days.

The dashboard shows 1,047 people had died in the area by April 25 - up from 1,046 on Friday.

They were among 15,383 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wakefield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.