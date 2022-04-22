Covid in Wakefield: Six more deaths recorded and 141 patients with Covid-19 in Mid Yorkshire Hospitals

The dashboard shows 1,046 people had died in the area by Thursday, April 21, up from 1,040 on Wednesday.

They were among 15,329 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wakefield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 150,468 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 21 - up from 149,844 on Wednesday.

Figures also show that Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Pontefract, Dewsbury and Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, was caring for 141 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 19 was up from 118 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 68% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 84.

Across England there were 14,607 people in hospital with Covid as of April 19, with 296 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including one at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 12% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.