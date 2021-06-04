Delta variant Covid cases on the rise in Wakefield district

The Delta variant is on the rise

Like the Kent variant before it this variant is likely to become dominant across the district over the next month or so.

The Indian variant has been renamed the Delta variant by the World Health Organisation to simplify discussion and to remove stigma attached to the name.

And to keep infection rates low and protect vulnerable people, the council is urging all residents to comply with ongoing health advice – including vaccination and testing.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Over the past few days, we have seen community spread of the new variant.

“I know that the latest recent relaxation of lockdown rules are a welcome relief to residents and businesses across our district who have experienced some extremely challenging times. I would like to thank everyone for their patience and continued hard work.

“Although heading in the right direction, we still have relatively high case rates so please keep going and follow the latest guidance.”

Anyone eligible for a first or second vaccine, is being asked to please take it up without delay.

And people with Covid symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

People who believe they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, must arrange a PCR test immediately.

It remains important to practice Hands, Face, Space and fresh air safety measures.

Where possible meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places.

Anna Hartley, Wakefield Council’s director of public health, said: “We all need to keep going and not become complacent.

“I would like thank to everyone who has already come forward for their vaccination and would urge everyone to get their vaccination as soon as they are eligible.

“It is important that residents get two doses of the vaccine to achieve maximum protection.”

Residents can book their appointment for the Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre at Navigation Walk or one of the pharmacy centres available through the NHS website www.nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccination.