Dementia Action Week: New scanable fob to help people living with dementia return home safely

A new tool designed to help people living with dementia to return home safely has been successfully trialled, thanks to funding from the Mayor of West Yorkshire.

Monday, May 19, marked the start of Dementia Action Week and Wakefield Hospice has announced the next phase of their ReUnite Project after having successfully trialled the introduction of scanable fobs alongside Wakefield Memory Action Group to help disorientated vulnerable people get back to a safe space.

The ReUnite fobs allow passers-by who come across lost or confused people to scan the code using a smartphone, which then displays the person’s name along with up to two emergency contact numbers.

More than 500 devices were handed out to people and healthcare organisations.

Debby Veigas, Wakefield Hospice End of Life Care Admiral Nurse said: “We are delighted to have gotten the ReUnite Project off the ground and see the devices being worn across the Wakefield district.

“When a person living with dementia becomes lost or disorientated it can be a worrying situation not just for them but for their carer and loved ones too. ReUnite devices provide an opportunity to reunite these individuals with their loved ones, an easy yet effective tool which we hope will make a big difference to our local community.

“A big thank you to everyone who has been involved with the project, and a special mention to the West Yorkshire Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund for their initial funding of the project and helping to make this idea a reality.”

The Mayor visited the hospice at the start of the month to find out about the project and the vital care provided by care staff.

Ms Brabin said: “It was a pleasure to meet with the incredible staff at Wakefield Hospice and hear about the success of the ReUnite Project.

“It is always humbling to visit Wakefield Hospice and witness the kindness and compassion in which staff and volunteers care for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

“Keeping people safe is at the heart of the Safer Communities Fund and I am proud the money has been used to better protect and support those living with dementia.”

Devices are currently available to purchase from the Wakefield Hospice website at a cost of £9.99 per device.

Visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/reunite to find out more.