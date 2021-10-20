'Don’t delay’ plea by health chiefs for Covid-19 boosters and flu jabs

People will receive an invitation when their booster is due, either from their GP or the NHS National Booking Service.

Those most at risk from COVID-19 are being invited for a booster jab six months after they had their second dose, which is to ensure people maintain a high level of protection against the virus, reducing their chance of becoming seriously ill or needing to be admitted to hospital.

Experts are also stressing the importance of getting your flu jab, with more people having been added to the eligible groups this year.

Due to last year’s lockdown restrictions, this will be the first winter that COVID-19 and flu are circulating fully at the same time and research has shown that people who have both viruses at the same time are more than twice as likely to die as someone with COVID-19 alone.

So the message from local health chiefs is simple: 'don’t delay, get each jab as soon as it’s offered.'

Suzannah Cookson, Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in Wakefield, said: “COVID-19 is still very much here and with winter fast approaching we also have the added threat of flu. These are both very dangerous viruses: we need people to take this seriously and protect themselves and the NHS by getting both their booster and their flu vaccination.

“It’s safe to have both jabs at the same time but it may not always be possible to get them together so please get each jab as soon as you are invited. The most important thing is that you are protected against these viruses as soon as possible.”

“Uptake from people who have been invited for their booster so far has generally been good but we want to remind people how important it is to get protected and encourage them to do this as quickly as possible.