Dr's Casebook: Memory issues in early menopause are normal

Many women worry about their memory and ability to concentrate when they approach and enter the menopause. Photo: AdobeStock

​Many women worry about their memory and ability to concentrate when they approach and enter the menopause. They may notice that they forget phone numbers and passwords and quite naturally they worry that it may indicate that they are starting to decline mentally. In the vast majority of cases this is not so, research indicates it to be a normal part of ageing. The good news is that it is usually only temporary and is due to the drop in oestrogen.

Dr Keith Souter writes: Researchers from Rochester University in New York studied the memory function and cognitive functioning of women as they approached and went through the menopause.

They found that the first year of the menopause was the time when women were most aware of this, but after that the problem became less apparent and then disappeared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They maintain that the process of learning, retaining and applying new information is associated with parts of the brain that are rich in oestrogen receptors.

It is not the absolute levels of oestrogen that matter, but the fact that the level drops as one enters the menopause. As the body accustoms itself to this drop the brain starts to pick up again and the memory and the concentration improve.

Knowing that these slight memory problems are not abnormal, but are part of a process that the body and the brain will accustom itself to can take the pressure off folk.

It makes sense to also take the pressure off yourself as much as you can during that first year of the menopause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, avoid multi-tasking, which many women take a pride in, and focus on one thing at a time.

There is nothing wrong in doing this and it may help. Also, make lists and don’t feel that you have to commit everything to memory. Lists are sensible.

Don’t feel that you have to be a powerhouse and charge about all day. Cut yourself some slack and choose the time of day when you feel most alert to do your most challenging work.