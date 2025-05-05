Dying Matters Week: Breaking down the stigma of talking about death and dying

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Hospice, Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, The Prince of Wales Hospice, The Kirkwood Hospice, Age UK and STAR Bereavement will be holding events throughout Dying Matters Week to encourage all communities to talk about death and dying.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mission of Dying Matters, which takes place between May 5 and 11, is to break down the stigma and taboo of talking about death and dying.

Dying Matters is Hospice UK’s flagship campaign and aims to create an open culture that talks about death and where people feel able to listen and support people who are planning for end of life, those who are dying and bereaved people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Dying Matters Awareness Week focuses on how different communities and cultures in the UK feel, talk about, and deal with death and dying – and what brings them together because the Culture of Dying Matters.

Wakefield Hospice, Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, The Prince of Wales Hospice, The Kirkwood Hospice, Age UK and STAR Bereavement will be holding events throughout Dying Matters Week to encourage all communities to talk about death and dying.

Farzana Aziz, Outreach Manager at Wakefield Hospice, said: “We are pleased to once again be teaming up with fellow healthcare organisations across the local district to breakdown the stigma associated with conversations around death and dying, and to promote the fantastic services available across our community for those in need of support.”

To share information on this subject, and to give the public an opportunity to talk about it with healthcare professionals, the group of organisations will be running pop-up stalls throughout the week and are keen for people to come along to learn, discuss, share.

The stalls will be at the following times and places:

• Tuesday May 6, 10.30am–3pm at Pontefract Hospital

• Wednesday May 7, 10.30am-3pm at Pinderfields Hospital

• Thursday, May 8, 10.30am- 3pm at Dewsbury Hospital

• Thursday ,May 8, 9am to 5pm at The University of Huddersfield

• Friday, May 9, 9am to 5pm at Junction 32 Shopping Outlet

• Friday, May 9, 12noon to 2pm at New College, Pontefract

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham Hospice will also be hosting a number of live radio broadcasts with Link FM (96.7FM) throughout the month of May featuring a number of Wakefield healthcare organisations to discuss services in further detail.

To find out more about Dying Matters Week please visit www.hospiceuk.org/dyingmatters