Emergency bowel surgery patient from Horbury praises ‘fantastic’ care at Pinderfields Hospital

Patient Sara Williamson has praised Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust medics for the care provided to her when she had emergency bowel surgery in June.

Sara, 55, from Horbury, knew something was wrong, so went to get herself checked out at her GP surgery.

After attending there, Sara was referred to A&E where she was diagnosed and then treated by the Surgical Assessment Team at Pinderfields.

As part of her care, she had a CT scan that showed she had a major bowel obstruction and was at risk of bowel perforation, due to pressure on her vital organs.

Sara Williamson has thanked Pinderfields staff following emergency bowel surgery last month.

Bowel obstructions prevent food and liquids from moving through your intestines and if left untreated they can be fatal.

Sara was taken for emergency bowel surgery where her operation went as planned.

Now concentrating on her recovery at home, she has since shared her thanks for the care provided to her by the NHS Trust.

Sara said: “My surgeon was fantastic, and he spelt out all the risks as I do have heart and liver issues from the side effects of chemotherapy.

Sara was treated by the Surgical Assessment Team at Pinderfields Hospital.

“The anaesthetist was most reassuring about their concerns around my heart and showed due diligence and provided me with reassurance.

She added: “The staff on Gate 37 are all wonderful. There was a professional and family feel, where nothing seemed too much trouble.”

Consultant surgeon Mr Ali Mohammed, who carried out the surgery, said: “I am pleased that Sara has made a good and swift recovery.