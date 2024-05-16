'Exceptional' healthcare assistant at Pinderfields Hospital receives prestigious Chief Nursing Officer Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tilly-Rose Sadler, a dedicated Healthcare Assistant at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield has been honoured with the Chief Nursing Officer for England Award for her outstanding commitment to patient care.

The Chief Nursing Officer Award is a national award developed by Dame Ruth May, to reward the significant and outstanding contribution made by nurses across England.

Among 27,000 healthcare assistants, only 50 have been honoured with this distinction regionally.

Tilly was awarded on Monday, May 13, at Pinderfields Hospital following a nomination from her colleagues who felt her “vibrant personality” and “unwavering dedication” left a mark on her patients.

Hayley Ainsworth, Ward Manager, Talib Yaseen, Chief Nursing Officer, Tilly-Rose Sadler, Healthcare Assistant Apprentice, Victoria Bagshaw, Regional Nursing and AHP Workforce Lead NHS England North East and Yorkshire.

Despite her relatively short tenure of just 10 months with the Trust, Tilly was recognised for demonstrating compassion, dignity, and person-centred care in her

everyday work as well as her approach to caring for patients living with dementia.

Hayley Ainsworth, Ward Manager on Gate 43 at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust commented: “Tilly's exceptional contributions have not gone unnoticed, with patients, families, and colleagues alike. Her exceptional bedside manner, and willingness to go above and beyond ensures the well-being and comfort of her patients.

"We are extremely proud of her on Gate 43.”

The award marks a milestone for the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, as she becomes the first healthcare assistant within the trust to receive the Chief Nursing Officer Award.