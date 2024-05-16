'Exceptional' healthcare assistant at Pinderfields Hospital receives prestigious Chief Nursing Officer Award
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Chief Nursing Officer Award is a national award developed by Dame Ruth May, to reward the significant and outstanding contribution made by nurses across England.
Among 27,000 healthcare assistants, only 50 have been honoured with this distinction regionally.
Tilly was awarded on Monday, May 13, at Pinderfields Hospital following a nomination from her colleagues who felt her “vibrant personality” and “unwavering dedication” left a mark on her patients.
Despite her relatively short tenure of just 10 months with the Trust, Tilly was recognised for demonstrating compassion, dignity, and person-centred care in her
everyday work as well as her approach to caring for patients living with dementia.
Hayley Ainsworth, Ward Manager on Gate 43 at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust commented: “Tilly's exceptional contributions have not gone unnoticed, with patients, families, and colleagues alike. Her exceptional bedside manner, and willingness to go above and beyond ensures the well-being and comfort of her patients.
"We are extremely proud of her on Gate 43.”
The award marks a milestone for the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, as she becomes the first healthcare assistant within the trust to receive the Chief Nursing Officer Award.
Talib Yaseen, Chief Nursing Officer, added: "Tilly's achievement is a testament to her unwavering commitment and serve as an inspiration to us all. She actively involves patients in decisions regarding their care, enriching experience and demonstrating our Trust values. I am delighted to congratulate Tilly on behalf of Mid Yorkshire."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.