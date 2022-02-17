SpaMedica, in Wakefield, was given the top grade by inspectors after they visited the service before Christmas.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) praised the clinic for treating patients with "compassion and kindness" and that staff took account of their individual needs.

Their report also highlighted one incident, where, "During heavy snow, two patients managed to attend for surgery.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS outsources a lot of eye treatment work to private providers.

"However, as roads became impassable, these patients became stranded in Wakefield.

"A manager contacted a hotel across the road from the hospital to arrange and provide overnight accommodation and food until the weather improved."

Spa Medica which is based at the Silkwood Park business estate between Flanshaw and Ossett, is privately run but carries out some work on behalf of the NHS.

Inspectors said that 93 per cent of patients were seen by the clinic within 18 weeks of a referral.

The clinic is based at Silkwood Park, between Flanshaw, Alverthorpe and Ossett.

Sarah Dronsfield, the CQC's head of hospital inspections said: "Relatives told us that the level of care was excellent, and staff would always go the extra mile.

“Staff said that they were very proud of the service they delivered to give people the best possible care and described their colleagues as supportive.

“All of this meant that the service was providing the best care for people and the whole team at SpaMedica Wakefield deserves to be congratulated.

"I would encourage other providers to read this report and see what they could learn.”