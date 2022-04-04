Ferrero recalls Kinder Surprise due to salmonella risk

Ferrero is taking the precautionary action of recalling selected batches of Kinder Surprise because it might be contaminated with Salmonella.

They are the 20g and 20g x 3 Kinder Suprise eggs with a best before date between July 11 2022 and October 7 2022.

The Food Standards Agency said that symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Ferrero is recalling the product and point of sale notices are being displayed in retail stores that are selling the eggs.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Advice to consumers