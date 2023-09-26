From medicine to miles: Mid Yorkshire NHS staff top regional leaderboard at Race for Recipients challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The challenge saw 262 trust colleagues from across Pinderfields, Dewsbury District and Pontefract hospitals, complete 12,639.7 kilometres by getting active through activities like running, hiking, cycling and swimming, across nine days.

The Race for Recipients challenge, which ran from September 16 to 24, encouraged NHS staff to get active and contribute to a 50,000-kilometre goal – a kilometre for each of the 50,000 patients who are living with a lifesaving transplant within in the UK.

Staff participated in 1,211 activities throughout the challenge, including the official race and a 70 mile cycle challenge by the Yorkshire Organ Donation team from Pinderfields Hospital to St James’ University Hospital in Leeds.

Helen Buglass, Consultant and Lead of Organ Donation at The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: "I am overwhelmed with the response from colleagues taking part in this challenge, the impressive performance by all secured us first place on the leader board among Trusts in Yorkshire that also participated in this worthy cause.

"This remarkable accomplishment reflects not only our team's strength and dedication but also our unwavering commitment to promoting organ donation awareness within our community. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those awaiting organ transplants."