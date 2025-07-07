GB gold medallist hosts special triathlon event at Wakefield school in partnership with local company

Over 1,000 Wakefield school children took part in a series of fun, non-competitive triathlons - thanks to the Brownlee Foundation and support from Wakefield-based company, YPO.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brownlee Foundation visited the district last week - teaming up with YPO to host the special flagship event.

Over a thousand schoolchildren, swam, cycled and ran as part of a mini non-competitive triathlon for primary schools across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools from the Wakefield area participated in the free event at the Silcoates School, in Wrenthorpe, which encouraged children to partake in sport and physical activity.

GB gold medallist Alistair Brownlee OBE with YPO volunteers at Silcoates school in Wakefield.

YPO staff volunteers could be spotted in their signature purple T-shirts, helping aspiring athletes along the way, with soem even participating in some physical activity of their own.

The Wakefield-based public sector buying organisation also provided sustainable goodie bags, which can be reused as PE kit bags.

Provided as part of YPO’s multiyear collaboration with the Brownlee Foundation, the bags were also filled with free school equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by Team GB Olympic triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, the Brownlee Foundation aims to inspire schoolchildren nationwide to lead active, healthy lifestyles.

The Yorkshire brothers are multiple-time Olympic medallists who caught the attention of the public's eyes during the famous moment in 2016 when Alistair helped his exhausted brother Jonny over the finish line in Mexico.

The free events ran by the Brownlee Foundation encourage children to enjoy being active in a fun, non-competitive and inclusive environment.

Pairing up with the Brownlee Foundation for the second year running, YPO has donated 17,000 branded kit bags that will be used by children partaking in the triathlon activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YPO managing director, Simon Hill, said: “The event was a fantastic day, it was great to bring the Brownlee Foundation to Wakefield.

"Giving back to the local community, providing for schools, and promoting a happy, healthy lifestyle for children are all values YPO and the Brownlee Foundation share.”

Alistair Brownlee OBE, said: “Being involved with organisations in the school world is great, I know YPO are passionate about helping young people keep healthy and happy. Its great to have a partner that’s on the same page.”