Gran's bloating turns out to be terminal cancer after initial fibroid diagnosis

A grandma who was initially told she had fibroids was diagnosed with terminal cancer - after extreme bloating left her looking "nine months pregnant".

Julie Butler, 55, from Wakefield, was diagnosed with fibroids - non-cancerous growth - after gaining two stone and experiencing pain in her abdomen.

The mum-of-two was told she needed a hysterectomy but didn't have the surgery for another two years due to COVID delays and struggled with bloating and walking.

But in September 2022, she was admitted to the hospital with a bowel blockage.

Robert has set up a GoFundMe page to help his wife, Julie.

The tumours were sent off for a biopsy, and Julie was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer.

A year later Julie was diagnosed with stage four cancer - and was told it has spread to her lung, liver and spleen.

Despite chemotherapy the cancer is still growing and her husband Robert has now set up a GoFundMe to raise £40k for a life saving treatment called Trans arterial chemoembolization (TACE).

The treatment delivers chemotherapy directly into the blood vessels feeding a tumour, and then blocks the blood supply to the tumour.

Julie wants to see her grandaughter grow up.

TACE is available on the NHS for the treatment of primary liver cancer, but Julie's liver cancer is secondary, meaning she is not eligible for the treatment.

Julie said: "When I was diagnosed with stage four cancer, I was devastated.

"I have a granddaughter, and I was thinking about how I wanted to see her grow up.

"We are at the point where the chemotherapy is not working for me, and we need to try something new."

The family hopes to raise £40K for treatment in Germany.

In 2020, Julie noticed she had gained two stone and was also experiencing pain in her abdomen.

She was diagnosed with fibroids in March 2020 and told she would need a hysterectomy, which, due to Covid delays didn’t happen until July 2022.

Julie said: "In those two years, I could barely walk, but doctors couldn't put their finger on it.

"I was bloated all the time, it looked like I was nine months pregnant."

After the hysterectomy, Julie was still experiencing extreme bloating.

A scan later revealed that she had a blockage in her bowel.

"During the operation, they removed my lower bowel, and found that I had two tumours that were causing the problem. The tumours had gone into my lymph nodes, which were also removed."

The biopsy confirmed that Julie had colon cancer, and doctors told them they were 95 per cent sure they had removed all the cancer, but couldn't be certain.

They advised chemotherapy, but after two major operations, she was too ill.

A year later, she went for more scans.

Julie started chemotherapy in July 2024 and finished in April 2025, but the cancer is continuing to grow.

Husband, Robert, said: "The NHS wants to try a fourth chemo, but it is a catch-22 situation.

"Her liver is in serious trouble. If we carry on with the chemo and it doesn't work, she will end up with liver failure."

The couple are hoping to fly out to Germany for TACE but need to raise £40k to do so.

"If we don't try this, Julie is going to die.

"The fact that people have been donating to help Julie shows that angels exist and there are good people out there."

