Hands Across Wakefield: Human chain to stretch from Pinderfields to Wakefield Cathedral in ambitious charity event

An ambitious charity event has been launched that will see 2,000 people in a human chain stretching from Pinderfields Hospital to Wakefield Cathedral.

Earlier this month, MY Hospitals Charity announced the launch of its biggest charity event, ‘Hands Across Wakefield’, set to take place in March next year.

The chain of people will symbolise unity, compassion, and support for healthcare in the community.

The event coincides with the 125th anniversary of Pinderfields Hospital and is the first of its kind in the UK, setting a historic milestone in Wakefield.

In a show of inclusivity, Hands Across Wakefield also invites schools, community groups, and individuals to join the event virtually, widening participation and ensuring everyone has a chance to be involved.

Keith Ramsay, Chair of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “We’re thrilled to launch Hands Across Wakefield as a powerful symbol of togetherness in Wakefield.

"Our community, businesses, and schools are rallying behind this event, and we’re already feeling the buzz across the city.

“It’s an opportunity to not only commemorate the incredible legacy of Pinderfields Hospital but also to unite for a meaningful cause.”

11-year-old Rosie Killey from St. John’s CE (VA) J&I School, was recently presented with her badge at her school.

As a special part of the event, students from across Wakefield entered a design competition for the official event badge.

The winner was 11-year-old Rosie Killey from St. John’s CE (VA) J&I School who will now see her design being worn by participants on the day.

MY Hospitals Charity invites everyone to save the date, join the chain, and be part of a groundbreaking event that promises to be a memorable day of unity and compassion.

To find out more, visit www.bit.ly/holdMYhand