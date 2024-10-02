Hands of Hope Walk: Patients and campaigners leave permanent handprints at Rob Burrow Centre for MND

Ian Flatt with wife Rachael; Rob Smitten; Tahira Chaudray with Dr Agam Jung, consultant neurologist; and Katie Dowson with representatives from Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Corstorphine & Wright Architects and I&G Construction.

Patients with Motor Neurone Disease, core fundraisers and key campaigners made permanent imprints in concrete paving stones to mark their connection to the Rob Burrow Centre for MND that will form a part of the rugby legend’s legacy.

Marking the next milestone in the new centre build at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds, the Burrow family recently created the first in a series of concrete slabs, which will be used throughout the centre’s landscaping, whilst the concrete foundations were poured on site.

The gardens form a key part of the new site, creating an uplifting space for rest, and a practical ‘real-life’ environment in which to test walking aids and wheelchairs.

The event was attended by Ian Flatt, Rob Smitten, Tahira Chaudray, Katie Dowson and other supporters who marked this moment and their connection to the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

Rob said: “It was a privilege to be involved in the Hands of Hope walk and leave my lasting imprint that will be displayed in the gardens of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

"I am grateful that Leeds Hospitals Charity have involved me in this project from the start.

"The new building will be a huge morale booster. All the facilities have been designed with patients and staff in mind, and I’m optimistic that the centre will support the specific needs of each patient, as MND affects everyone differently.

" It will make it a more positive experience in a world-class facility.”

The new building will be a flagship centre in the North of England, covering more than 1,000m² with a striking design that includes a light and spacious atrium, wheelchair-accessible parking, and newly landscaped gardens.

The building will enable all care and support for patients and their families to take place in one dedicated space, with a view to including research at some point in the future. MND patients have complex, changing needs.

Toby Ingle, Associate Director, Corstorphine & Wright Architects said: “We were proud and honoured to be asked to leave our imprints in concrete, alongside patients and their families who have been instrumental to the design of the centre.

"Whilst these stories have influenced the development of the new building, they have also continued to inspire us to deliver a lasting legacy to Rob and the MND community.”

With the foundations almost done, the frame is expected in November and the build is projected to be completed by summer 2025.

Robert Hakin, Associate Director, Corporate Planning and Business Development, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Each milestone brings us closer to making Rob’s vision a reality for the MND community.

"The building will take shape quickly now the foundations are in, and we can move towards the goal of having a centre that will improve the journey for patients living with MND and their carers.

“It has been important and meaningful to involve some of the patients and core supporters of the project in this key moment. The patients influenced many of the design elements that are crucial to improving care and providing a better MND service for all and none of this would have been possible without the dedication of the many supporters in the community.”

To donate to the appeal, click here.