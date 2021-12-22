Health services in Wakefield are still available over Christmas and the New Year

Health services are still available to patients in Wakefield on the forthcoming bank holidays.

Although GP practices will be closed, support for urgent same day health requirements is still accessible through the GP Care Wakefield service, which will be operating between 9am and 3pm.

Just ring your usual practice number and you will be redirected to a trained clinician who can assess your issue and arrange a telephone consultation or appointment locally, if needed.

Some community pharmacies will be open over the bank holiday weekend – you can find out about these on the NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) website at www.wakefieldccg.nhs.uk .

For urgent, non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries, King Street Walk In Centre in Wakefield will be open between 9am and 10pm. Ring the service on 01924 882350 to speak to a clinician.

Alternatively, Pontefract Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To book an appointment, please ring NHS111.

It isn’t appropriate to attend any of these settings if you think you may have coronavirus symptoms; you should stay at home if you have symptoms and visit the NHS website for advice.

If you have a life-threatening illness or injury, then you should call 999 or go to an Emergency Department.

If it is not a life-threatening emergency and you don’t need immediate medical attention, please consider other options before dialling 999 or coming to the Emergency Department. Choosing the most appropriate place for care allows ambulance and Emergency Department staff to concentrate on people whose lives are at risk and can potentially save you a long wait.

The Together We Can website [togetherwe-can.com] also has help and advice and tips for keeping well this winter, as well as other useful information on how to stay

healthy. We know that Christmas can be a very difficult time of year for many people and there are local support services that can help.

The Grief and Loss Support Service freephone number is 0808 196 3833 – open 8am – 8pm every day. The service also offers online chat. It is staffed by trained listeners who will support people to find the care that they need.