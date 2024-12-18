'Heartwarming': Take a look as Chris 'Kammy' Kamara brings Christmas cheer to Pinderfields’ children’s wards

Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust was delighted to welcome football legend and Trust ambassador, Chris Kamara – who looked suspiciously like one of Santa’s elves - took time to chat with hospital staff and patients in the main restaurant.

He later joined Santa in his limo loaded with gifts courtesy of hospital radio presenter Charlie Keith’s fundraising efforts, to spread Christmas magic across the children’s wards and Abacus nursery.

Chris said: “This is the fourth consecutive year that i’ve visited Pinderfields’ children’s wards with Christmas gifts and each year I feel honoured and grateful to help to spread some joy at Christmas.

"No matter what challenges you’ve faced this year, I hope you have a wonderful Christmas. Wishing you all the very best for the year ahead.”

Keith Ramsay, Chairman of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “Having the continued support of Chris Kamara is truly a privilege.

"He is a local hero and an inspiration to many. With patient care and experience at the heart of what we do, it was heartwarming to see the happiness on the faces of our young patients, their families, and our staff during his visit.”

Matt Timms, Head of Children’s and Radiology Nursing at the Trust added: “For children and their families spending time in hospital over Christmas, small acts of kindness like this can make a huge difference.

"It helps bring a sense of normality, joy, and hope at what can be a difficult time. We’re incredibly grateful to Chris, Santa, and everyone who made today’s visit so special for our young patients.”

