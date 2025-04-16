Here’s where you can get medical help across Wakefield this Easter bank holiday

By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
With the Easter bank holidays approaching, the NHS in Wakefield District is reminding people where they can get medical help when their GP practice is closed.

There are two bank holidays coming up, Good Friday on April 18 and Easter Monday on April 21.

Help will still be available for you and your loved ones throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are registered with a GP practice in Wakefield District and feel unwell when they are closed, you can get help from GP Care Wakefield, the local out-of-hours service.

With the Easter bank holidays approaching, the NHS in Wakefield District is reminding people where they can get medical help when their GP practice is closed.With the Easter bank holidays approaching, the NHS in Wakefield District is reminding people where they can get medical help when their GP practice is closed.
With the Easter bank holidays approaching, the NHS in Wakefield District is reminding people where they can get medical help when their GP practice is closed.

Just call your usual practice number during the below times to automatically be put through to the service:

 Monday to Friday: 5pm to 9:30pm

 Bank Holidays: 9am to 3pm

 Saturday: 9am to 5pm

 Sunday: 9am to 1pm

If you need care quickly but it’s not an emergency, King Street Walk-in Centre is available every day of the year from 10am to 10pm – no appointment needed, just walk in.

Some pharmacies will be available but may have different opening hours during bank holidays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can find open pharmacies near you using the NHS pharmacy finder here.

Pharmacists are trained medical professionals and can help with things like colds, tummy troubles, rashes and pains. They can also help you with advice and over the counter medicines.

For some, bank holidays can be particularly challenging for their mental health.

If you need urgent help, call 111 and select the mental health option.

Find out more about the support available locally here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Remember, if your condition is life or limb threatening, call 999 immediately or visit your local A&E.

More information about the services available to you and tips for staying well:

bit.ly/WakefieldHealthServices

Related topics:NHSWakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice