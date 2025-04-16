Here’s where you can get medical help across Wakefield this Easter bank holiday
There are two bank holidays coming up, Good Friday on April 18 and Easter Monday on April 21.
Help will still be available for you and your loved ones throughout the bank holiday weekend.
If you are registered with a GP practice in Wakefield District and feel unwell when they are closed, you can get help from GP Care Wakefield, the local out-of-hours service.
Just call your usual practice number during the below times to automatically be put through to the service:
Monday to Friday: 5pm to 9:30pm
Bank Holidays: 9am to 3pm
Saturday: 9am to 5pm
Sunday: 9am to 1pm
If you need care quickly but it’s not an emergency, King Street Walk-in Centre is available every day of the year from 10am to 10pm – no appointment needed, just walk in.
Some pharmacies will be available but may have different opening hours during bank holidays.
Pharmacists are trained medical professionals and can help with things like colds, tummy troubles, rashes and pains. They can also help you with advice and over the counter medicines.
For some, bank holidays can be particularly challenging for their mental health.
If you need urgent help, call 111 and select the mental health option.
Find out more about the support available locally here.
Remember, if your condition is life or limb threatening, call 999 immediately or visit your local A&E.
More information about the services available to you and tips for staying well:
bit.ly/WakefieldHealthServices
