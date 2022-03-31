How busy is my GP? The surgeries with the most patients per doctor in Wakefield

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Wakefield, according to the data.

1. Stuart Road, Pontefract There are 4,775 patients per GP at Stuart Road. In total there are 8,488 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.8 GPs. Photo Sales

2. Lane Lock Road, Stanley There are 3,239 patients per GP at Lane Lock Road, Stanley. In total there are 7,170 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.2 GPs. Photo Sales

3. Ash Grove surgery There are 3,093 patients per GP at Ash Grove surgery in Knottingley. In total there are 12,115 patients and the full-time equivalent of 3.9 GPs. Photo Sales

4. White Rose surgery There are 3,082 patients per GP at White Rose Surgery in Pontefract. In total there are 23,451 patients and the full-time equivalent of 7.6 GPs. Photo Sales