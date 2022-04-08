How to get healthcare help in Wakefield over the Easter holidays

A range of health services will be available to patients in the Wakefield District during the upcoming Easter bank holiday to ensure they get the most appropriate care for their needs.

You should only call 999 or go to an Emergency Department if you have a life- threatening illness or injury. For less serious conditions, there are a range of options available to you.

Urgent, non-life-threatening illnesses/injuries

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local NHS is reminding people in the Wakefield area to choose the right health service for their needs this Easter bank holiday

For urgent, non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries, King Street Walk In Centre in Wakefield will be open between 10am and 10pm. Ring the service on 01924 882350 to speak to a clinician.

Alternatively, Pontefract Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) will be open 24 hours. To book an appointment, please ring NHS 111.

GP practices

GP practices will be closed over the bank holiday, but support for urgent same day health requirements will still be accessible through the GP Care Wakefield service, which will be operating between 9am to 5pm on Friday, April 15, Sunday, April 17 and Monday, April 18 and between 9am to 8pm on Saturday, April 16.

Just ring your usual practice number and you will be redirected to a trained clinician who can assess your issue and arrange a telephone consultation or appointment locally, if needed.

Speak to a pharmacist

If you need health advice quickly, but it's not an emergency, you can speak to a pharmacist.

They are the highly-trained health professional on the high street and offer a range of services. Some community pharmacies will be open over the bank holiday weekend: www.togetherwe-can.com/find-a-pharmacy.

Unsure?

If you’re feeling unwell and are unsure of where to turn, think 111. NHS 111 can help if you have an urgent medical problem and you’re not sure what to do.

To get help from NHS 111, you can go to 111.nhs.uk (for people aged five and over only) or call 111. NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Covid

It isn’t appropriate to attend any healthcare setting if you think you may have Covid symptoms; you should stay at home if you have symptoms and use the NHS111 online coronavirus service if you feel you need support.

NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) Clinical Chair, Dr Adam Sheppard, said: “The NHS is under lots of pressure at the moment. By choosing the right service for your needs, you will be supporting local health services and avoiding long waits.

“If you do need to be seen by a medical professional this Easter bank holiday, it’s important that you seek help – please don’t leave it to chance.”