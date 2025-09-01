Measles can be serious or even deadly for children 🏥

Almost one in five children starting primary school are not fully protected against serious illnesses - including measles.

There were more than 2,900 cases of measles in England in 2024.

Parents are being encouraged to check their child’s vaccination status before the new school term.

Latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), shows 18.6% of children, almost one in five, have not received their pre-school booster jab, which protects against polio, whooping cough, tetanus and diphtheria.

There is also concern about the growing number of measles cases, with the current MMR vaccination rates in the UK below the 95% recommended threshold needed for herd immunity.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Immunisation at UK Health Security Agency, said: “Far too many children will not be fully protected and safe when starting school and are at risk of serious diseases, such as measles and whooping cough, that have in recent years caused outbreaks.

“That is why there needs to be a concerted effort in providing these vitally important vaccines, to make time to speak and reassure any parents who may have concerns, and make it as easy as possible for their children to get vaccinated.

“Parents should check their children are up to date with all their jabs and, if not, contact their GP practice as soon as possible.”

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles often begins with cold-like symptoms, including a high temperature, a blocked or runny nose, sneezing, and a cough. Small white spots may also appear inside the cheeks and back of the lips, according to the NHS.

The measles rash usually appears a few days after developing the cold-like symptoms, brown or red in appearance, and it starts on the face and behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body.

How to get the MMR vaccine?

The first MMR vaccine is offered to babies aged one, with the second dose given to pre-school children around 3 years and 4 months. Anyone, at any age, who has not had two doses of the MMR vaccine can contact their GP surgery to book an appointment.

Dr Ash Banerjee, Public Health Consultant with NHS England in the Midlands, said: “Last year there were more than 2,900 cases of measles in England – the highest number recorded in more than a decade.

“Catching measles can lead to life-changing issues for anyone catching it – such as blindness, deafness, and swelling of the brain. We would urge parents and carers to get in touch with their GP surgery and book an MMR vaccination appointment so that children starting school have the protection they need.”

You can find out more about how to get the measles vaccine at NHS.UK.