Hundreds attend charity ball for Wakefield brain injury charity Second Chance Headway

Hundreds of people attended a ball to raise funds for a Wakefield brain injury charity.

Second Chance Headway, based near The Ridings Shopping Centre in the city centre, hosted a spring ball at The Queens Hotel in Leeds.

More than 300 people including Second Chance staff, supporters, service users and clinical experts attended the event.

It was opened by the charity’s patron, former ITV Yorkshire and Calendar news presenter, Gaynor Barnes who spoke about the charity's work providing therapy, support and advocacy to people affected by brain injury – including survivors, family members and carers for over 40 years.

Second Chance team at the start of the evening

Second Chance manager Nathan Garbutt-Moore, supported by clinical lead Sharlene Featherston, gave special thanks to chair of trustees Jane Horton for her work and dedication in organising the event.

The ball raises much needed funds for the charity,

Mr Garbutt-Moore said: “This is one of our most successful fundraising events, we were delighted to welcome over 300 people.

"Thanks to everyone that attended and contributed to the evening.”

Nathan Garbutt-Moore and Gaynor Barnes

The charity was recently given a share of £5,000 from a bank account that belonged to Flanshaw United Reformed Church, which closed its doors last year.

It was made in honour of one of the charity’s long-standing volunteers and church member Joan Prince, who passed away in February.

Mr Garbutt-Moore said: “We’re extremely grateful for the generous donation from Flanshaw URC, particularly as it is in honour of Joan who volunteered here for years.”

More information on Second Chance Headway can be found at online at www.secondchancewakefield.com.