'I feel very blessed to have so many lovely friends, colleagues and children around me': Ossett teacher praises support after breast cancer diagnosis

A primary school teacher from Ossett has described pupils, staff, governors and parents as ‘absolutely amazing’ for their support as she fights a breast cancer diagnosis.

Mum-of-two Olivia Drury, a teacher at Holy Trinity Primary School, says she has received wonderful support from the school after being diagnosed with breast cancer late last year.

As well as organising a pink non-uniform day, staff and pupils took part in the Wakefield Race for Life event on Saturday to raise funds for Cancer Research.

Olivia, 38, said: “I went along to support them and it was really special.

"You always think you have friends, but in times like these, it makes you realise just how many.

"It was really emotional just being with everyone – day full of love, especially after having a bad few days. It was great fun – I was itching to get involved!”

The school has raised more than £3,000, boosted by husband Jason who took part in the Rob Burrow Marathon in May – his first ever marathon – raising more than £3,500.

Olivia, who has two children, Elliott, eight and Ophelia, four, said she has always being conscious about checking her breasts and in December last year found something.

Pupils dressed in pink to raise funds for Cancer Research for Mrs Drury.

"I found a hardened area, not really a lump and went to my GP who referred me.

"Then, while lifting my arms up, I noticed some dimpling underneath my breast."

It was on December 27 she was given the news

"It is what it is. We held a big New Year’s Eve party and I carried on working before starting four months of chemo.

Raising funds for their Mrs Drury at school.

"I had a single mastectomy last week and they took fat from my stomach to build a new boob.

"It’s been very painful having both abdominal and breast surgery, but I was so happy I was able to make it on Saturday.

“The school really is like a family. I feel very blessed to have so many lovely friends, colleagues and children around me. It has really made me smile.”

Debbie Smales, Holy Trinity’s Business Manager, said: “Olivia is a valued member of our school and we are extremely proud of how she has handled her diagnosis and the efforts she is making to raise awareness and funds for Cancer Research.

Olivia was there to cheer her colleagues on as they took part in the Race for Life in Wakefield on Saturday, raising more than £3,000 for Cancer Research.

"Several members of staff and parents completed the Race for Life Pretty Muddy 5k and we hosted the non-uniform day to support the fundraising. We are delighted with the total that we have raised as a team.”

Still healing from surgery, Olivia is now preparing to begin radiotherapy and hopes to reiterate to everyone just how important it is for people to check themselves.

"Five people in every 1,000 have a chance of breast cancer in their 30s and 16 people in every 1,000 in their 40s,” she said.

"At the clinic, I thought I was going to be the youngest, but there were women in their 20s. It can happen to anyone regardless of age.

"It’s made me realise we really do need to look after our health.

"I WILL get better and I will make sure I strengthen my body. Health and fitness is something we can try to control.”

To follow Olivia’s story, visit her Instagram page here and to donate to the fundraising page click here.