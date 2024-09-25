‘I want to raise as much brass as possible’: Mayor’s mission to reach £15,000 target for dementia support charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Wakefield has called on the district’s residents to help him reach a fundraising target for a dementia support charity.

Councillor Darren Byford selected Memory Action Group (MAG) as his chosen charity when he was appointed to the role in May for the 2024/25 municipal year.

The organisation was set up in 2018 and is a peer support group for people living with dementia and their carers.

The charity provides help and support at its drop-in centre based at West Wakefield Methodist Church, Thornes.

Wakefield Mayor Darren Byford (right) pictured with husband Peter Davis and author Milly Johnson.

Coun Byford said he is aiming to raise £15,000 for the group during his term in office.

He said: “I’m looking for any opportunity out there to raise as much brass for them as possible.

“We’ve managed to raise just under £5,000 for far. It’s going well but we still have a fair bit to go.

“It would mean they could carrying on doing the great work they already do and more.”

Wakefield Mayor Darren Byford (right) pictured with husband Peter Davis and Memory Action Group founder Jan Archbold.

Coun Byford chose MAG after attending one of the charity’s singing events with his husband Peter during his duties at deputy major last year.

He said: “We genuinely didn’t know what it was. It was held at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School and we both thought it would be to do with school kids.

“We walked into a room with over 60 people in there who were all Alzheimer’s sufferers in different stages of the journey.

“Within seconds, the majority of the people in that room stood up and were singing and dancing and thoroughly enjoying themselves.

Memory Action Group provides help and support at its drop-in centre based at West Wakefield Methodist Church, Thornes.

“It was humbling and a bit frightening, if the truth be known. That’s when Peter and I decided that it was going to be them the we were going to help.”

A number of fundraisers have already been organised by Coun Byford, including an afternoon tea event with Barnsley author Milly Johnson.

Other planned events include a sponsored abseil down Wakefield Cathedral on October 12.

A brass concert by Horbury Victoria Band at Wakefield Town Hall has been arranged for October 4.

Coun Byford also plans to hold a series of curry nights at restaurants across the district, including Horbury, Castleford and Featherstone.

MAG was set up six years ago after Jan Archbold’s husband, Liam, was formally diagnosed with dementia in 2016 at the age of 72.

Mrs Archbold formed the group with other volunteers after noticing a lack of provisions for people living with dementia and their carers.

It caters for up to 70 people at its drop-in centre on Wednesday and Friday afternoons.

It also offers monthly sing-along events plus music and chair exercise sessions

The group arranges free days trips throughout the year along with other activities and support at the centre.

Referrals to the charity come from primary care trusts and a range of other organisations including the Alzheimer’s Society and Age UK

Coun Byford added: “The warmth and friendliness generated at the centre is amazing. Friendships are formed and peer support is paramount.

“Much of the great of the things that go on in this country are done by volunteers, MAG being one of them.

“If they didn’t do it nobody else would.”