'Inadequate' Wakefield care home breached legal regulations

A Wakefield care home has been placed into special measures after inspectors found it breached legal regulations on safety.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Riding Care Home, off Lingwell Gate, in Lofthouse has been labelled “inadaquate” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for failings in its safety and leadership categories.

In a report it said – which looks after up to 82 people with dementia, nursing needs, mental health conditions and physical disabilities – "did not have a proactive and positive culture of safety based on openness and honesty”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said the home did not listen to or investigate concerns about safety and lessons were not learnt to “continually identify and embed good practice”.

West Ridings Care Home. Picture by Google

The report said: “Following an inspection in July 2023, the provider was in breach of legal regulations related to safe care and treatment and good governance.

"At this assessment we continued to find those regulations were in breach and we found new breaches in regulation linked to person centred care and staffing.

"We found widespread concerns in how the service was managed and the lack of effective management oversight meant people were not always receiving safe and personal centred care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We found concerns about the provider not taking action to contact relevant healthcare professionals when people had lost weight or required follow up to check on their health.

"Medicines were not always well managed. We found concerns about staffing levels which were impacting on the quality and safety of care people received."

At a previous inspection the safety aspect of the home was labelled in the “requires improvement” category but has since been downgraded.

The CQC said people were not safe and were at risk of avoidable harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said that two legal regulations with regard to medicines and lessons learned from incidents, and a lack of a system to ensure staffing levels were breached.

However the home was rated “good” in the categories of “responsive” and “caring” based on its previous inspection, though the “effective” category was listed as “requires improvement”.

The report said: “People told us they felt safe and enjoyed living at the home. However, specific concerns were also raised by people and relatives.”

The Express has contacted the care provider, Advinia, for comment.