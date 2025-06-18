Inspirational runner achieves fundraising milestone for The Prince of Wales Hospice in memory of his sister

By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Jun 2025, 09:00 BST
After four years, 6,000 miles, and countless challenges, dedicated supporter Simon Speight has now raised over £12,000 for The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract - all in memory of his beloved sister, Anita.

Simon began his fundraising journey in May 2021, shortly after Anita passed away from a brain tumour.

She was cared for by the hospice, and Simon was inspired to support the charity to help others receive the same compassionate care.

Since then, along with his wife Rachael, Simon has taken on a series of challenges, including 18 ultra-marathons, 10 marathons, a 12-hour track event, and even a backyard ultra.

Simon Speight and his family have raised an incredible amount for The Prince of Wales Hospice.placeholder image
Simon Speight and his family have raised an incredible amount for The Prince of Wales Hospice.

Altogether, Simon has covered more than 6,000 miles during his fundraising journey, despite facing serious health challenges of his own.

After being diagnosed with pancreatitis, Simon lost half of his pancreas and developed Type 3c diabetes, a condition that would stop most people in their tracks.

But Simon refused to give up.

“It’s the thought of everyone at the hospice, the staff, volunteers, patients, and their families, that keeps me going.” he said.

"The love and care they give, and the growing need for it in the future, is what has driven me to keep putting one foot in front of the other.”

Simon’s dedication to the hospice has not only raised vital funds but has also helped shine a spotlight on the importance of hospice care in the community.

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “Simon’s commitment is really inspiring. He’s shown remarkable resilience and heart in honour of his sister, and we are incredibly grateful for every mile he’s covered and every pound he’s raised.”

