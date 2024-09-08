Staff nurse Nchima Mwaba, from the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Overseas Nurse of the Year award at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit Awards 2024.

The awards is one of the most esteemed recognitions in the nursing community, celebrating outstanding contributions to workforce development and patient care.

Starting work in the UK as a healthcare assistant in 2003, Nchima joined the Trust from Zambia where she worked in various medical areas over 21 years including Elderly Care, Fracture Neck of Femur Elderly Unit, Short Stay Unit, Acute Assessment Unit, Stroke and Neurology Unit.

Since then, Nchima has made significant strides in her career, advancing to the role of Pastoral, Career, and Cultural Lead for Internationally Educated Nurses (IENs) within the Professional Development and Education Unit (PDEU) team at the Trust – which covers Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury Hospitals.

Kelly Jackson, Matron for Professional Development and Education said: "We are incredibly proud of Nchima's achievements and her contribution to our team. Her dedication to improving staff well-being and patient care is truly inspirational. This shortlist is a well-deserved recognition of her hard work and impact on the nursing community."

The seventh annual awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 28 at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, London.

Talib Yaseen, Chief Nursing Officer added: “Nchima is being recognised for her unwavering passion for others. She has empowered countless colleagues by providing coaching and mentoring that unlocks their full potential and that of their teams. This compassionate approach towards both patients and colleagues has made a true difference in delivering exceptional patient care. Well done Nchima.”