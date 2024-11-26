International recognition for 'exceptional' consultant radiologist at local NHS Trust

Consultant Radiologist, Dr Ramachandra Chittal, has achieved a prestigious milestone, being awarded the Exceptional Contribution Award by the Royal College of Radiologists (RCR).

This accolade recognises Dr Chittal’s outstanding contributions to the Radiology Events and Learning (REAL) initiative - a pioneering project of the RCR, which boasts over 16,000 Fellows and Members globally.

Dr Chittal’s work also includes organising highly regarded weekly teaching sessions, featuring experts from across the UK.

Dr Ramachandra Chittal, Consultant Radiologist, and Dr Katharine Halliday, President of the Royal College of Radiologists.

These sessions draw radiology trainees from approximately ten training schemes in the UK, as well as consultants, radiographers, and colleagues from multiple countries, showcasing his commitment to advancing education and patient safety on a global scale.

Speaking of his award, Dr Chittal said: “It is a real honour to be recognised by the Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) which is a prestigious global organisation.

“I am grateful to the Trust for supporting my additional responsibilities with REAL work and with voluntary teaching activities, and particularly to Chief Medical Officer, Dr Richard Robinson, whose continued encouragement over the last decade has been instrumental in enabling me to pursue this voluntary work.

"Similarly, Dr Priya Suresh, Medical Director at the RCR, has been incredibly supportive with both REAL and the trainee teaching initiatives.

“I am deeply thankful to my family, fantastic colleagues in the radiology department – which is the best place to work - and across the Trust. Also to senior colleagues at the RCR and various present and past panel members and chairs of REAL, colleagues and trainees across the NHS, and to education leaders in the UK, India and Pakistan for their kindness and support. Without them, this work would not have been possible.”

This is not the first time Dr Chittal’s contributions have been recognised as in 2023, he was awarded the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) Excellence in Promoting Patient Safety award.

Dr Richard Robinson, Chief Medical Officer, said: “Congratulations to Dr Chittal on this exceptional achievement in recognition of his continued dedication to advancing radiology education and patient safety.

"Ram’s achievements have led to significant improvements for radiologists and patients locally, nationally, and internationally.

"This is truly an extraordinary accomplishment by a valued member of our team at Mid Yorkshire.”