Jane McDonald officially opens Pinderfields’ new £6million MRI suite

Singer and TV personality Jane McDonald proudly unveiled Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust’s new state-of-the-art MRI suite at Pinderfields Hospital earlier today, marking a significant milestone in improving diagnostic services for patients across the Trust footprint.

Raised in Wakefield, Jane has been a passionate supporter of the project since its inception in 2022.

The opening event was attended by members of the Trust’s executive team, including Deputy Chief Executive Chris Evans and Chairman Keith Ramsay, alongside key staff, partners, fundraisers, and stakeholders whose dedication helped bring the development to life.

Keith Ramsay, Chairman of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “A heartfelt thank you goes to all who joined us today, especially Jane McDonald, who, despite her busy schedule, made time to be with us and show her continued support.

"We are also incredibly grateful to MY Hospitals Charity and our supporters whose generosity has made this suite a reality.

“This £6 million development, funded through a combination of Trust budget allocations, a grant from NHS England, and the MY MRI Appeal, led by MY Hospitals Charity, will significantly increase our MRI capacity.

"It includes a dedicated recovery area, enabling us to offer MRI scans under general anaesthetic for children, so families no longer need to travel to Leeds or Sheffield for these vital scans.

“The generosity of businesses, faith leaders, communities and individuals who have contributed to the MY MRI Appeal is a testament to the incredible community spirit and support for the NHS in Wakefield and North Kirklees.

“When we launched the MY MRI Appeal in 2022, our aim was to secure a cutting-edge 3.0 Tesla MRI scanner and provide the necessary training to support our ambition of delivering outstanding care to our local population.

"Jane visited us in the early days of the campaign, backing our Radiology team as they prepared to take on the Great North Run to raise funds.

"In a wonderful and unexpected gesture, Jane pledged to match their fundraising efforts - something we remain incredibly thankful for.”

Speaking at the opening, Jane said: “It’s a real privilege to be here today to officially open this incredible new MRI diagnostic suite at Pinderfields Hospital.

The new MRI suite will play a vital role in reducing waiting times, improving patient care, and ensuring access to high-quality diagnostics for years to come.

"As a proud Wakefield lass, I’m deeply passionate about supporting our local hospital Trust because I know just how much it means to the people of Wakefield and the surrounding areas.

“This new facility represents a major step forward in delivering the best possible care to patients, and I hope everyone shares my sense of pride today as we celebrate this important milestone for our community.”