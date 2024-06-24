Junior doctors to strike again this week - here's where to get the medical help you need in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NHS in Wakefield District is urging people to plan ahead and to choose the right service for their healthcare needs, as it prepares for the latest period of industrial action.

Junior doctor members of the British Medical Association will strike from 7am on Thursday, June 27 until 7am on Tuesday, July 2.

Junior doctors are fully trained doctors with up to eight years of experience – they account for around 50 per cent of doctors working in the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means that NHS services will be under a huge amount of pressure leading up to, and during the strike, though hospitals will be doing everything they can to keep disruption to a minimum and ensure the safety of patients.

Junior doctor members of the British Medical Association will strike from 7am on Thursday, June 27 until 7am on Tuesday, July 2.

Some hospital appointments and planned treatment may need to be rearranged but please attend any booked appointments unless you hear otherwise. Healthcare teams will contact people as soon as possible if your appointment needs to be changed.

If you take regular medication, check you have enough, and if you need more, please order and collect it before the planned strikes. Having a well-stocked medicine cabinet can also help with minor injuries or ailments.

If you or someone close to you needs medical help, please get advice about the most appropriate treatment option by using 111 online (111.nhs.uk) or calling 111 if you don’t have access to the internet. Remember 999 and A&E departments are for the most serious or life-threatening injuries or illnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS 111 is a free, 24 hour online or phone service that provides help and advice on the most appropriate medical care. It can also arrange phone consultations with healthcare professionals and book appointments at urgent treatment and out of hours medical centres.

Parents and carers of young children can also find health advice on the West Yorkshire Healthier Together website.

For people who have repeat prescriptions, electronic repeat dispensing (known as eRD) gives them the reassurance of knowing their next prescription will be ready for collection at their pharmacy when they need it, and flexibility so they have medication at busy times.

Guidance on how to order a repeat prescription is also available on the NHS website, or you can use the NHS App to order repeat prescriptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People may also consider having at home a small stock of basic medicines for minor illness or injury.

These may include paracetamol, plasters, indigestion remedy and anti-diarrhoeal medicine. See the NHS website for advice on what you should keep in your first aid kit, or ask your local pharmacist for advice.

In Wakefield, you can get face-to-face appointments for urgent problems and book routine appointments in advance and when your own GP practice is closed through the GP Care Wakefield service.

The service is available between 5pm and 9.30pm on weekdays; 9am and 5pm on Saturdays; and 9am and 1pm on Sundays and 9am and 3pm on bank holidays. All you need to do is contact your own practice telephone number, at any time of day and you will get through to the right service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Street Walk in Centre, Wakefield, is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, between the hours of 10am and 10pm.

Mental health support will continue to be available throughout the strike period. Visit togetherwe-can.com/mental-health for details of local services. For urgent help in a mental health crisis, call your local 24 hour helpline: Bradford 0800 952 1181. Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield 0800 183 0558.