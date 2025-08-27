Kaha Studios: New Pilates hotspot offering beginner and senior classes opens near Pontefract

The new studio offers a variety of Reformer Pilates-based classes.

A brand new studio, offering a wide rage of Pilates classes, has officially opened its doors near Pontefract.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaha Studios officially opened up in Womersley, just six miles from Pontefract, three weeks ago.

Pontefract-born owner Olivia, was inspired to set up her own studio on her family farm after discovering a “real love” for Reformer Pilates when living in New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It became more than just a workout; it was a way to reconnect with my body, reduce stress, and build strength from the inside out.

Owner Olivia, was inspired to open her own studio after living in New Zealand.

"From here, I qualified as an instructor.

"After that, I spent two years working full-time as a Pilates instructor on the Sunshine Coast in Australia.

“Now, I’m excited to bring that passion and experience back home to our family farm and create a welcoming community where local people can move, connect, and feel their best”.

Inspired by her time in New Zealand, Olivia named her studio Kaha – which translates to ‘strong’ in Māori.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The studio is located just six miles from Pontefract.

The studio offers a variety of Reformer Pilates-based classes designed to suit all bodies, abilities, and schedules – with the aim for each class to feel “calm, welcoming, and completely un-intimidating”.

This includes beginner and intermediate Pilates classes, ‘Supreme Seniors’ – a low-impact classes tailored to support strength, balance, and mobility in later life and ‘Sculpt and Snuggle’ – a supportive postnatal class for new mums.

On seeing her vision finally come to life, Olivia shared her joy: "It’s more than just opening a studio, it’s creating a place where people feel safe, supported, and strong.

“Seeing that come to life on our family farm, surrounded by so much local love, has been really emotional and deeply fulfilling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The studio itself is a true labour of love, brought to life by my brother, Jay Jackson of Jackson Joinery, whose incredible talent, vision, and workmanship were second to none.

"With invaluable help from my dad, Paul, and my partner, Brad, we created a space that’s personal, welcoming, and built to last.

"We’re so proud to be part of the Pontefract community, and we’d love for people to come try a class, have a chat, or simply enjoy a coffee while soaking in the peaceful farm surroundings”.