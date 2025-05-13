Lindsey Burrow raises more than £18,500 through two marathons challenge in memory of husband Rob

Lindsey Burrow has raised thousands in memory of her late husband and Leeds Rhinos legend Rob.

Following the London Marathon on Sunday, April 27, fundraising hero Lindsey Burrow conquered the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday, raising over £18,500.

The charities that will benefit from Lindsey’s exceptional fundraising efforts are the Leeds Rhinos Foundation and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s fundraising appeal for the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

Lindsey, 41, battled the 20-degree heat and the challenging course to complete the marathon in just over five hours, driven by her determination to raise as much money as possible for two charities close to her heart.

Almost a year after Rob sadly died, Lindsey is continuing her efforts to fundraise and raise awareness of the condition that cut her husband’s life tragically short.

She said: “What got me through the marathons was knowing how proud Rob would have been of me.

"I’m doing all of this for him, because he wanted me to continue raising awareness and funds for charities close to our hearts.

“It was heartwarming to see so many people come together to run in memory of Rob at the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

"I am so grateful to everyone who came out to cheer me on, it really helped me keep going physically and mentally when things felt particularly tough.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for donating to my fundraising efforts, I am overwhelmed and so grateful for your generosity and I know this will help both charities make a huge difference to people across our region.”

At the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, Lindsey was team captain for the Leeds Rhinos Foundation running alongside other fundraisers supporting the charity.

Bob Bowman, chief executive of the foundation, said: “Everyone associated with Leeds Rhinos Foundation feels honoured and privileged that Lindsey ran both the London and Rob Burrow CBE Leeds marathons in aid of Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

"She has done incredibly well, especially with both marathons in quite extreme heat, an amazing physical effort.

“The money raised by Lindsey will help us to deliver even more health related interventions benefiting those people living with conditions such as Parkinson’s, dementia and rheumatoid arthritis and so we really can’t thank her enough.

“I hope she is able to have a very well earned rest and recovers well from what is an extremely demanding physical challenge. Thank you, Lindsey you are a superstar.”

Lindsey has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for MND charities and pushes herself to her limit.

This is the fourth marathon Lindsey has run, after taking on the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in 2023, the Yorkshire Marathon last year and London just weeks ago.

Lindsey became a patron for Leeds Hospitals Charity alongside husband Rob, after the couple spearheaded the launch of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in September 2021.

Since then, Lindsey has been determined to raise awareness and money for the appeal, raising hundreds of thousands through her personal fundraising efforts.

Leeds Hospitals Charity reached its £6.8 million fundraising target in December 2024 thanks to the fundraising efforts of thousands of people who got behind the appeal but are continuing to fundraise to support the MND centre for years to come.

You can still support Lindsey by donating to her fundraising page here https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/5950/2-marathons-in-2-weeks.