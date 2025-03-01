Lindsey Burrow to run two marathons in two weeks to fundraise in memory of husband Rob

Lindsey Burrow has announced she will run two marathons in the space of just two weeks to fundraise for two causes close to her heart.

Lindsey will be fundraising for Leeds Hospitals Charity’s fundraising appeal for the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

Lindsey is taking on this challenge as part of her ongoing fundraising efforts in memory of her husband, rugby league legend and motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner, Rob Burrow who sadly died in June 2024.

The Leeds Rhinos star was from Pontefract.

Forty-year-old Lindsey has already raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for MND charities, taking on the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in 2023 and the Yorkshire Marathon last year.

Lindsey said: “I know that Rob would have wanted me to continue to raise awareness and funds for the causes close to both of our hearts.

"I have seen first-hand the incredible work of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation and been closely involved with the Rob Burrow Centre for MND appeal since it launched.”

“As someone who only ran their first marathon in 2023, I never imagined I would be running two marathons in a matter of weeks, but I wanted to take on a challenge that would push both physically and mentally.

Lindsey with husband Rob and his teammate and best pal Kevin Sinfield

“I feel excited and a little nervous, but I know that I can complete the challenge, especially with the knowledge that I’m raising money for two charities that will make a difference to so many people.”

Lindsey became a patron for Leeds Hospitals Charity alongside Rob, after the couple spearheaded the launch of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in September 2021.

Since then, Lindsey has been determined to raise awareness and money for the appeal, and previously raised over £100,000 when she ran the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May 2023.

Paul Watkins, director of fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “We have been completely blown away by Lindsey’s strength and determination, she is truly embodying her husband Rob’s famous quote ‘in a world full of adversity we must dare to dream’.

"Lindsey has been with us every step of the way since we first launched our appeal and we’re incredibly grateful for her ongoing fundraising."