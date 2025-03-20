Local children’s hospice unveils groundbreaking new children’s wing

Yorkshire charity Martin House Children’s Hospice has announced the completion of phase one of its £21.9m transformation project – THE BUILD.

The first phase of the project sees the Boston Spa hospice open its doors to a brand-new, nine- bed children’s wing, designed to balance a “home from home” feel with the required clinical facilities to be fully accessible for families, offering both privacy and dignity.

The new wing includes nine enchanted forest-themed bedrooms with piped oxygen, integrated hoists and access to the private garden. Communal spaces include an art room, playroom, lounge and dining area and will allow for truly holistic wrap round care for the children and their families.

In addition, there is a new cooled bedroom suite where children are cared for after death, allowing families time to say goodbye and receive emotional support.

The enchanted forest-themed bedrooms

The opening of the new children’s wing comes as the charity also announces its supporters across Yorkshire and beyond have raised more than £1 million towards THE BUILD. This marks the halfway point of the public fundraising target of £2 million, to enable the hospice to continue to support children, young people and their families for many years to come.

Clair Holdsworth, Chief Executive at Martin House Children’s Hospice, said: “Reaching the milestone of opening the new children's wing is a monumental achievement for Martin House, and I'd like to thank everyone who has supported us to get to this point. We are looking forward to delivering care in the new children's wing, which has all the modern facilities we need to provide the outstanding, specialist care to children with life-limiting conditions.

"As we move into the second phase of THE BUILD, we still need the support of communities across Yorkshire to help us complete this ambitious and vital project, so we can be here delivering the care families desperately need."

The next stage of THE BUILD will bring a dedicated teenagers’ wing with tailored spaces for privacy and independence along with their very own Love Island style outdoor courtyard.

Exterior of the new children's wing

A new education centre and wellbeing centre will also be created to support families emotionally and practically, including a hydrotherapy pool and improved facilities to meet the growing and complex needs of the children and young people the hospice cares for.

Clair concluded: “We want to also thank the major donors, trusts and foundations, and private donors who have played an essential role in making THE BUILD possible. Their generous contributions have been instrumental in helping us reach this stage of the project and are a crucial part of our overall £21.9 million target and we are truly grateful for every donation and the belief in our vision.”

To find out how you can support THE BUILD, the hospice’s largest appeal to date, visit: www.martinhouse.org.uk/thebuild.