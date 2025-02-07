Local community raises an incredible £800,000 for new MRI scanner at Pinderfields Hospital

MY Hospitals Charity, the registered NHS Charity supporting The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, has reached a significant milestone of £800,000 for their MY MRI Appeal, thanks to local community support.

The appeal was launched in 2022 to raise vital funds for a state-of-the-art MRI scanner that will be included in a new radiology Diagnostic Suite at Pinderfields Hospital.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a diagnostic technique that uses a strong magnetic field and radio waves to produce pictures of the body and is used to assist everything from neurosurgical intervention to cancer diagnosis.

Each year, the Trust has seen demand for MRI scans at Pinderfields grow, meaning the current machine's technology and capacity is becoming stretched.

In recent months the local community has “stepped up”, with various fundraising activities taking place to help raise these funds for the new scanner.

Healthy competition encouraged people to take part in quizzes and exercise challenges over the past year, and local businesses got involved with a popular Christmas Bauble campaign over the festive period.

Keith Ramsay, chairman of the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who have supported MY MRI Appeal – the incredible support from the Muslim community supported by faith leaders, our partners who have made generous donations and people who have taken on challenges and time out of their busy lives to raise money for this cause.

"The support has shown the great community spirit and support for the NHS in Wakefield and North Kirklees.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the MRI Appeal can still do so, via: www.myhospitalscharity.org/my-mri-appeal.