Local NHS Trust encourages community to donate bikes to hospital staff in Wakefield

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust is supporting a sustainability project that recycles bikes for key workers.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Recirculate project sources donated bikes from staff and the general public, renovates them in prison workshops and locates them with NHS key workers.

The project aims to reduce waste and increase sustainability by sourcing unwanted products, upcycling them and providing them to those who will benefit most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “If you have an adult bike you no longer need, please donate them to the Recirculate project so that they can be renovated and then given away to a member of staff at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust.”

The Recirculate project will see unwanted bikes donated to NHS key workers.

Donations of unwanted bikes will be collected by the Trust at their headquarters, in Pinderfields Hospital, on March 21, March 26, March 27 and March 31.

They will then be renovated by prisoners in bike workshops at HMP Humber before being gifted to Mid Yorkshire NHS workers in need.