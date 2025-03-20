Local NHS Trust encourages community to donate bikes to hospital staff in Wakefield

By Kara McKune
Published 20th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust is supporting a sustainability project that recycles bikes for key workers.

The Recirculate project sources donated bikes from staff and the general public, renovates them in prison workshops and locates them with NHS key workers.

The project aims to reduce waste and increase sustainability by sourcing unwanted products, upcycling them and providing them to those who will benefit most.

A spokesperson for the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “If you have an adult bike you no longer need, please donate them to the Recirculate project so that they can be renovated and then given away to a member of staff at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust.”

The Recirculate project will see unwanted bikes donated to NHS key workers.

Donations of unwanted bikes will be collected by the Trust at their headquarters, in Pinderfields Hospital, on March 21, March 26, March 27 and March 31.

They will then be renovated by prisoners in bike workshops at HMP Humber before being gifted to Mid Yorkshire NHS workers in need.

