Local NHS Trust launches new service for vulnerable young people at risk of violence

A new service to support vulnerable young people at risk of violence who attend the Emergency Department has been launched at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust.

The new service launched across the Trust’s three hospital sites, in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury, six weeks ago and has already supported 50 people.

Funded by the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Partnership (VRP) CHAT is an early intervention for young people who come to hospital with injuries suspected to be linked to violence, exploitation or mental health issues.

Staffed by youth workers and run independently of the Trust, the CHAT team works with the young person to understand the underlying issues behind their admission to hospital and provide non-judgemental help and support.

Once discharged, the team help ensure their continued safety by connecting them with services in the community to support with health, education, employment and housing.

Ruth Foley, lead for Trauma Informed Care in the Trust’s Safeguarding Team, said: “The main aim of CHAT is to keep vulnerable young people safe from violence. We can offer a listening ear while they are in the Emergency Department and support them through any assessments and procedures they may need.

“We can also signpost them to other help and services once they are discharged, with the ultimate aim of reducing the liklihood of them returning to the ED again in the future.”

Young people, aged 11 to 25, can be referred into the CHAT team by emergency department staff if they have been, or are suspected of being, a victim of knife crime, gang violence, exploitation, sexual assault, domestic abuse or physical assualt.

They can also seek support for substance misuse or mental health concerns.

Ruth continued: “The service has been running for six weeks now and we have already supported 50 young people.

"The feedback from both young people and staff in the emergency department has been really positive.

“We know the reasons behind violence and abuse can be complicated and wide-ranging. Hopefully our work can help break the cycle of violence vulnerable young people can find themselves trapped in, creating healthier and stronger communities for the future.”